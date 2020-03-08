Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.