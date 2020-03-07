The Wisconsin Veterans Museum recently announced expanded hours that will begin Tuesday, March 31.
The new schedule will allow the museum to be open at times more convenient to the public, including later weekday evenings – until 5 p.m. most weekdays and 8 p.m. on Fridays – and longer weekend hours.
The new hours will be as follows:
Sunday (April-Sept., except Easter): Noon-5 p.m.
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thursday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The museum will also be offering new special evening programming every second and fourth Friday in the coming months.
Operated by the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum is committed to honoring Wisconsin’s military veterans and their role in shaping our nation’s history through unique collections, award-winning exhibits and educational programs.
For more information, visit WisVetsMuseum.com.
