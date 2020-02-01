Visitors will experience both ends of the activity spectrum if they arrive downtown on Feb. 1 in anticipation of Sun Prairie’s 72nd annual Sun Prairie Groundhog Day events.
Perhaps dredging up the old concoction of Moose Milk, festivities will begin on Saturday, Feb. 1 with the Groundhog Open, hosted at several locations by members of the Sun Prairie Lions Club. Wisconsin Distributors and Wisconsin Brewing present The Groundhog Open, in Downtown Sun Prairie on Saturday Feb. 1.
The second annual pub putt tournament will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at participating locations (to be announced), with registration at the Nitty Gritty from 10-11 a.m. The cost for a four-person team is $40 with all proceeds donated to the Sun Prairie Lions Club.
Purchase tickets online, visit the Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/events/441747260036562/
Putters will be provided and participants must be 21 years of age or older to participate.
It’s Groundhog Day!
Expect a few good-natured jabs from the Groundhog Capitol of the World (that’s Sun Prairie, according to the Congressional Record) toward the imposter city, Punxsetawney Pa., during the observances on Sunday, Feb. 2.
The 72nd annual Sun Prairie Groundhog Day Prognostication ceremony takes place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Downtown Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:50 a.m., with the Prognostication taking place at sunrise (7:11 a.m.). as Sun Prairians welcome Jimmy the Groundhog and hear his Groundhog Day prediction. Join in for a fun and active morning filled with surprises to hear Jimmy’s prediction live! Jimmy the Groundhog has an extremely high accuracy rate on his annual predictions, making him an outstanding leader in meteorological circles.
The event will kick off with the National Anthem performed by the Sun Prairie Police Department Color Guard, declarations from City of Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser, and a Gubernatorial Proclamation presented by State Rep. Gary Hebl declaring it officially Groundhog Day in the State of Wisconsin. This year’s Prognostication emcee will be Mike Mahnke, the voice of Camp Randall Stadium and Public Address Announcer for Wisconsin Badger Football & Men’s Basketball.
A special appearance by the Sun Prairie ‘Jimmy the Groundhog’ Mascot, who will be escorted to the ceremony by the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department. The ‘Jimmy the Groundhog’ Mascot will be participating in the Hibernation Hustle. Be sure to stick around after the event to get your photo taken with him.
Speaking of the Hibernation Hustle, the newest addition to the annual Groundhog Prognostication event is the Hibernation Hustle Fun Run. Proceeds from the Hibernation Hustle will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.
For this portion of the event, if Mayor Esser reports that groundhog’s prediction is six more weeks of winter, event attendees will participate by running/walking a distance of 2 miles; if Mayor Esser reports that the groundhog’s prediction is an early spring, event attendees will run/walk a 5K route.
The course for both routes will begin at the corner of Cannery Place and Market Street and go south to Linnerud Drive. The 2 mile course is from Linnerud Drive to Bird Street and loops back to Market Street; the 5K course is from Linnerud Drive to the driveway of the City of Sun Prairie’s Library, and loops back to Market Street.
Online event registration for the Hibernation Hustle Fun Run will be available until 7 a.m. Sunday Feb. 2. The cost to register is $26. You must register by midnight on Monday, Jan. 27 to receive a shirt as part of the registration fee. The link to register is: https://rec.cityofsunprairie.com/Default.aspx?id=113
If extra shirts are available the day of the event for purchase, the cost will be $10 per shirt. Hibernation Hustle Fun Run sponsors include: Ameriprint, Dean Health Plan, Eddie’s Alehouse & Eatery, Inventure Realty Group, Prairie Athletic Club, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, and Sun Prairie Utilities.
Businesses and organizations throughout the City of Sun Prairie will be offering many Groundhog Day specials for the hardy crowd the morning of the Prognostication, as well as before and after the event.
The City of Sun Prairie thanks Wilderness Walk Zoo and Recreation Park — the official handler for this year’s groundhog.
The official Prognostication will be posted on the “Visit Sun Prairie” and “Downtown Sun Prairie” Facebook pages.
Check out the City of Sun Prairie’s site — where you’re sure to learn about Moose Milk and other historical facts about Sun Prairie’s Groundhog Day — online at http://www.cityofsunprairie.com/840/Groundhog-Day. Or see Page A7 in the Friday, Jan. 31 issue of the Sun Prairie Star.
