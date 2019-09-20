The city is eyeing a partnership with the Sun Prairie Area School District to set up a joint wellness health clinic for employees.
Sun Prairie city workers, along with school district employees, would get immediate and preventive care instead of waiting for an appointment.
City officials say the plan could curb the city’s health care insurance costs and be an extra benefit perk for city workers.
The proposal calls for SSM Dean Health to run the clinic at its Tower Drive facility starting in July 2020 and then move to an on-site clinic at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School in fall of 2022.
The clinic would conduct pre-employment drug testing, occupational health testing, and handle workmen’s compensation cases, according to Brenda Sukenik, city human resources director.
Sukenik gave preliminary information to the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The city council will discuss the proposal in a joint meeting with the school board on Sept. 30.
The clinic could cost the city $80,000 a year, a 20 percent funding split with the school district picking up the remainder. Sukenik said the city couldn’t afford the initiative without partnering with the school district, the largest employer in the city.
The investment, Sukenik said, could lower premiums and secure favorable rates with Dean Health, the city’s employee health care provider. City officials have reported that health care utilization exceeds premiums paid, with the city looking at ways to keep insurance costs down.
Sukenik said the wellness clinic would be a long-term investment that has no guarantee of paying off for the city.
She said the Waunakee School District implemented a wellness clinic with significant cost but hasn’t had the utilization the district had hoped for. Last year Waunakee School Board members expressed concerns that wellness costs were outweighing savings, The Waunakee Tribune reported.
Sukenik said the Sun Prairie initiative is being modeled after a successful joint venture clinic between the City of Oshkosh, Oshkosh School District and Winnebago County. The wellness clinic idea was sparked by city employee requests and consultants’ recommendations, Sukenik said.
