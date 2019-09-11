MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System's administration is growing while faculty numbers are declining.
Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the number of system employees categorized as "administration and academic leaders" grew by 53 positions, or 3.5%, between 2014 and 2017. The number of faculty members at the system's two- and four-year schools dropped by 491 positions, or about 7.7%, over the same period.
UW-Madison faculty numbers dropped by 80 positions, a 4% decline. The flagship university's administration grew by 52 positions, an 11% increase.
UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone says the administrative growth is related to increased regulations. She says the school hired more mental health counselors and more sexual violence support personnel.
System spokesman Mark Pitsch attributed the decline in faculty numbers to retirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.