Sunshine Place has been carefully monitoring the recent developments in the coronavirus pandemic. In an effort to keep clients and volunteers safe, while also trying to serve those in need, Sunshine Place has implemented modified strategies for many of their programs:
• Sunshine Supper, a free community meal served every Monday night, will be offering carry out meals only. Guests can drive up on Monday from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., and their meal will be brought to them.
Weekly updates will be found on Facebook and at http://sunshinesupper.org/.
• C.A.R.D.S. Closet and The Bed Lady Program are suspending all appointments for a minimum of two weeks. After that time, updates will be posted on social media and http://sunshineplace.org/.
• The Sunshine Legal Clinic, scheduled for April 2, will be modified to a virtual clinic. To schedule a phone appointment for that day, please email ann@sunshineplace.org or call 608-514-6210.
• The Sunshine Ball scheduled for Saturday, April 18th will be postponed. Updated information will be posted on social media and at http://sunshineplace.org/ as it comes available.
• For now, Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry will maintain its hours, and the Lobby Resource Center will remain open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Any updates to this schedule will be posted at http://www.sunshineplace.org/index.php/services/foodpantry
In a unified effort to keep everyone that visits Sunshine Place safe, and to help deter the community spread of COVID-19, the staff has implemented the following protocols:
• Volunteers or clients who are ill need to refrain from visiting Sunshine Place or any of its programs.
Food pantry clients who are experiencing difficulty due to illness may call 608-825-3875 during food pantry hours for assistance.
• All volunteers are asked to wash their hands when entering the building and/or after direct contact with others. Hand sanitizing stations have been made readily available for clients and volunteers.
• Sunshine Place facilities and equipment will continually be sanitized throughout the day.
As new information becomes available pertaining to the community spread of this virus, Sunshine Place will continue to work diligently with health professionals and city officials to update plans accordingly.
Sunshine Place Executive Director Joanna Cervantes said the top concern behind all the service modifications is to keep clients, volunteers and employees at Sunshine Place safe.
Sunshine Place began operations in 2007 when it built the largest building allowed at 18 Rickel Road. While Sun Prairie has continued to grow at one of the fastest rates in the state of Wisconsin, the need for increased services has also grown. Sunshine Place now includes seven programs and 9 social service programs offered by partner agencies.
