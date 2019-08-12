Sun Prairie police on Sunday, Aug. 11 arrested and jailed a 38-year-old Sun Prairie man for his sixth offense of operating while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI).
According to Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Jason Lefeber, at 9:27 p.m., a SPPD officer observed a vehicle driving recklessly in the Walmart parking lot.
The officer recognized the driver as Jimmy Chaney, Lefeber said, but a records check showed Chaney did not have a valid driver’s license.
A traffic stop was initiated after the vehicle left the parking lot. While pulling over for the traffic stop, Chaney entered the BP gas station pump area at 1705 W. Main St. where he struck a cement post which is positioned in front of the gas pumps.
No significant damage was done to the post, Lefeber said, but Chaney's vehicle sustained damage.
Police arrested Chaney for OWI-6th Offense, then transported and booked him into the Dane County Jail on the felony OWI charge and a probation hold, according to Lefeber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.