The Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a felony battery that occurred around 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the BP Express Gas Station located at 1705 W. Main St. in the City of Sun Prairie.
Sgt. Ray Thomson of the SPPD said the victim and suspect in this incident got into a verbal argument in front of the business. The argument became physical.
Thomson said the suspect struck the victim in the head causing the victim to lose consciousness and fall to the ground. While the victim was on the ground, the suspect kicked and stomped on the victim’s head multiple times.
The suspect fled the scene on a hover board. Sun Prairie EMS took the victim to an area hospital. The victim has since been released from the hospital. Anyone who witnessed this incident or knows the identity of the suspect is asked to call the SPPD at 608-837-7336 or the Sun Prairie Police Anonymous Tip Line at 608-837-6300.
