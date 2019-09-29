The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce presents its monthly membership lunch from 12-1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Buck & Honey’s, 804 Liberty Blvd.
Attendees to the luncheon, entitled “Whole Lotta Plannin’ Goin’ On,” will learn updates and information on the city’s new Comprehensive Plan, an update of the Sun Prairie Stronger Plan project for downtown Sun Prairie, the city council’s Strategic Plan, city bus service, the second high school, Ashley Field, Main Street planning, downtown parking, and Opportunity Zones.
The lunch costs $14 per person for a lunch buffet with beverages. Interested chamber members should RSVP by Tuesday, Oct. 15 to the chamber at 608-837-4547.
