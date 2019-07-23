The Sun Prairie Media Center is introducing a new lineup of morning hosts for the weekday 7-9 a.m. block.
Getting your week off to a great start on Monday mornings is Sara Milewski, who currently also hosts the program “Whatever” with her daughter, Megan. Monday mornings promise to be a great mix of current and classic pop along with in-studio interviews with guests busy making Sun Prairie a great place to live.
Tuesdays James Kademan (“Authentic Business Adventures”) is live with a blast of classic and contemporary rock to get you out of bed and on with your day.
Wednesday mornings feature one of the newest members of The Sun 103.5 FM family, neighborhood navigator George Chavez (“Making the Connections”) who will be welcoming in city and business leaders for lively and timely chats about making Sun Prairie a more welcoming community for residents new and old.
On Thursdays and Fridays, John Quinlan’s Community Conversations returns to 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio, with an eclectic mixture of guests at the local, state, and national level. The show, which began last fall, has featured past guests like Russ Feingold and Mayor Paul Esser, in addition to neighbors promoting the arts, cultural appreciation, and other valuable causes.
Last week’s guests included Rep. Gary Hebl and democracy advocate Mike McCabe, and programs highlighting the city’s resilient spirit in the year since the July 10 gas explosion and a special show on the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing.
“One of our favorite things to do is feature someone working on the national level alongside someone doing similar work locally,” said Quinlan.
“And it’s also given me the chance to introduce people to each other that don’t yet know each other who are doing valuable work for the Sun Prairie and Dane County communities,” Quinlan said. “On those days, the show truly becomes a ‘community conversation’.”
Listeners can tune in over the air at 103.5 FM, or listen to the live stream at www.sunprairiemediacenter.com.
In-studio listener comments and questions are taken on-air at 608-825-0930.
The mission of Sun Prairie Media Center is to provide service to the community of Sun Prairie in the form of original local programming on the KSUN and KIDS-4 channels and 103.5 FM Community Radio.
As a non-profit program, Sun Prairie Media Center, relies heavily on the generosity of contributors and volunteers.
The Sun Prairie Media Center is always looking for suggestions for future guests, future shows, and opportunities for residents to get involved in local media.
Learn more at sunprairiemediacenter.com.
Contact Jeff Robbins at jrobbins@cityofsunprairie.com. John Quinlan can also be contacted at John.L.Quinlan@gmail.com .
