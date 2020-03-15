The City of Sun Prairie Common Council has received two applications to fill vacancies on the council — one each in District 1 and District 2.
Kyle Utech, a Hawthorn Drive resident who is an IT junior systems administrator for a Madison law firm, has applied for the District 1 alder vacancy.
“My interest in the alderperson position is due to my desire to help drive the future of Sun Prairie and help guide my community to an even better Sun Prairie,” Utech wrote in his application filed March 11.
John Holmes, a Chandler Lane resident who works for the Wisconsin Department of Administration, has applied for the District 2 alder vacancy.
A Sun Prairie Volunteer Firefighter from 1982-2000, Holmes said he has an interest in the anti-bullying campaign current taking place with the school board.
“If I were to be appointed to this position, “ Holmes wrote, “I would donate my salary to the Sunshine Place, Sun Prairie. My interest stems from my lifelong residency and my desire to keep Sun Prairie the best place to live in Dane County. Public safety is a top priority of mine.”
Holmes also has endorsement from Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Tom Hebl and attorney Kim Ripp, as well as other Sun Prairie residents.
Applicants sought
The council is soliciting applications for appointment to fill two vacancies on the city council:
• Representing residents located in the 1st District, Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 in the City of Sun Prairie; and
• Representing residents located in the 2nd District, Wards 6, 7, 8, 9, 23, and 27 in the City of Sun Prairie.
The appointment will be for the time period from appointment until the next scheduled spring election.
It is expected that both the District 1 and District 2 individuals appointed will seek candidacy for the elected office being held in a spring election on April 6, 2021.
The successful candidate elected will complete the term ending April 17, 2023.
Qualifications:
• Must be at least 18 years of age and meet all Wisconsin voter eligibility requirements.
• Must reside within the district boundaries of Districts 1 and 2, in the City of Sun Prairie.
Duties: As the Legislative or policy making Branch of Municipal Government, alderpersons manage and control the city properties, finances and public services through the adoption of city ordinances, resolutions, and policies.
The council has the power to license, regulate, borrow money, and levy taxes. Alderpersons represent the residents of their aldermanic district in the City of Sun Prairie providing vision and leadership.
In addition to attending council meetings, alderpersons are expected to prepare for, attend, and participate in various standing committees as assigned by the Mayor.
Compensation: $6,963 per year, paid monthly
How to Seek Appointment:
Complete the “Letter of Intent to Serve on Common Council” on the city’s website at cityofsunprairie.com and submit to the City Clerk by no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Appointment Process:
Applicants who qualify for office and have submitted their letter of intent, will be considered by the Common Council on Tuesday, March 31 at 5:30 p.m. Both successful candidates are expected to run in the spring election being held on April 6, 2021.
All information submitted to the city throughout the alder appointment process is public and may be made available on city website as well as upon request.
Applicants will not be consulted prior to release of records in the public domain as determined in the sole discretion of the City of Sun Prairie.
All participants in the process must agree to the requirements.
