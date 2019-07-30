The Dane County Fair is happy to announce that Shelby Tone of Stoughton topped the youth showmanship contest being named Master Showman on Sunday, July 21. Featuring the top senior showmen in five species – beef, dairy, dairy goats, sheep and swine – the five participants were evaluated on their performance and knowledge of each animal.
Tone earned her new title after being named the top senior showman of the dairy goat show. She is the daughter of Steve Tone and Laurie Schellinger and is a member of the Triangle Troopers 4-H Club.
Receiving Reserve Champion Master Showman honors was Brooke Ace of Oregon, the top senior sheep showman and member of the Paoli 4-H Fireballs Club and Oregon FFA, daughter of Wayne and Dee Ace.
Other participants included Girish Russell top senior beef showman member of the Brooklyn Mighty Mites from Brooklyn, Lindsey Sarbacker top champion dairy showman of Dane County Junior Holstein Association and Coltin Suddeth top senior swine showman of the Stoughton FFA both of Stoughton.
Each participant received a cash award, sponsored by Mark Boyke of Boehringer Ingelheim.
First developed in 2011 by Kate Griswold, a long-time Dane County Fair exhibitor, the Master Showman contest at the Dane County Fair challenges the senior showmanship winners to learn about other livestock species and become well-rounded showmen. The program received its first funding through a J.C. Penney scholarship and has since become an annual tradition supported by the local community.
In the heart of Madison, the Dane County Fair is a “Taking Tradition to new Heights”. Home to free concerts, stunt shows, animals, a carnival and all the best fair foods, the Dane County Fair offers something for everyone.
Started in 1851 the fair has a long history in the community. For more information, visit www.danecountyfair.com, or our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. Next year's Dane County Fair is scheduled for July 16-19, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.