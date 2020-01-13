Residents in Sun Prairie will see yellow envelopes appearing all over town the week of Jan. 13. The empty envelopes will be inserted in the Showcase issue of the Sun Prairie Star, and they will be located at several businesses around Sun Prairie.
But it's what Sun Prairie community members put in the envelopes that will allow Sunshine Place to break ground this spring on their much-anticipated facility expansion.
Sunshine Place is asking each household to use the envelope as a reminder to text to give, donate on-line, or to mail in a contribution by Feb. 17, which is National Random Acts of Kindness Day.
During the past year, Sunshine Place has quietly raised almost $750,000 toward their goal of $1.3 million to expand and upgrade the two building community resource center with a capital campaign known as #ActofKindnessSP.
So far, Sunshine Place has purchased the property next door, demolished the duplex that was on that property, and has started prepping the site for construction. Sunshine Place hopes to begin construction of the expansion this spring.
Joanna Cervantes, Executive Director of Sunshine Place, and Mark Thompson, Sun Prairie Food Pantry President are serving as Campaign Co-Chairs for #ActofKindnessSP. They have worked closely with Dane County to secure a Community Development Block Grant of $117,031. They also partnered with the Sun Prairie City Council, which recognized the importance of Sunshine Place and committed $100,000 towards the expansion.
Recently, to inspire and incent the community, 10 flagship businesses have generously committed to match all contributions through the Yellow Envelope Campaign up to $50,000. These businesses include the Bank of Sun Prairie, Woodman’s, Harms Insurance Group, Continental Mapping, Colony Brands, Summit Credit Union, MBE CPAs, Culvers of Sun Prairie, Edward Jones – Sun Prairie offices, and Buck and Honeys.
In addition, several key foundations also stepped up in a big way in support of the cause. Participating foundations include The Madison Community Foundation, The Oscar Rennebohm Foundation, The Dan and Patti Rashke (TASC) Family Foundation, Evjue Foundation, Alliant Energy Foundation and WE Energies Foundation.
Five area churches have also contributed to the cause. These include Saint Albert the Great Catholic Church, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary and Bristol Lutheran Church.
Another important aspect of the campaign is the in-kind work donated to eliminate cost for the project. For example, Landfill Drilling and Piping covered the entire costs of the duplex demolition. MSA Engineering has done all the site engineering work, Alliant Energy and Asplundh provided tree removal services at no cost to Sunshine Place.
“Now, the next step in our campaign is a heartfelt appeal to the community,” Cervantes said. “We are hoping the yellow envelopes will be the impetus to a grass roots campaign to raise the remaining amount. We are hoping that the entire community will lend a hand.”
Cervantes shared her confidence in the community to come through in a big way, recalling the generous response from the community following the natural gas explosion in 2018.
“When the need was there, people in our community responded without hesitation," Cervantes said. "This is who we are as a community; generous, kind and compassionate. Donating to #ActofKindnessSP will allow Sunshine Place to be there in times of crisis for individuals, families and our entire community!”
To learn more about #ActofKindnessSP, or to make a donation, visit sunshineplace.org
Sunshine Place began operations in 2007 when it built the largest building allowed at 18 Rickel Road. While Sun Prairie has continued to grow at one of the fastest rates in the state of Wisconsin, the need for increased services has also grown.
Sunshine Place now includes seven programs and seven social service programs offered by partner agencies.
The #ActofKindnessSP campaign will continue throughout the year to include all those connected to Sunshine Place and Sun Prairie.
For more information, visit online at http://www.sunshineplace.org/index.php/donatenow/expanding-our-footprint
