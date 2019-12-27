It’s not a good day for the man standing up front in municipal court.
His car was totaled in an accident. He’s facing charges for not registering his vehicle, no insurance and possessing drug paraphernalia. There’s also operating while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI) charges and he’s dealing with his ex over child support.
It’s not hard to imagine the man would like to be anywhere else but looking into the eyes of Municipal Judge Tom Hebl sitting up on the bench in his long black robe, whose decision will impact his life.
Hebl gives the man some matter-of-fact advice, one that he might hear from a friend.
“Wow, you are digging a pretty big hole and you’ve got a shovel but I think you should probably stop digging, how about that?” Hebl said. “I don’t mind working with you, but you just have to stop.”
Every week, Hebl gets to know people, young and old, rich and poor, all different, but all the same—they’ve come up on the wrong side of the law: traffic tickets, disorderly conduct, truancy, minors smoking cigarettes, drinking and shoplifting.
Hebl recognizes that he has great power over the lives of the people who come to his court. If he takes away their license, they won’t be able to get to work or drive their kids to school. So he rules from the bench with a personal obligation.
“I want to be the type of judge that I would want to appear in front of,” Hebl said. “That’s my standard.”
In court
One in 10 drivers in Wisconsin doesn’t have a valid driver’s license. Hebl said it’s the biggest problem that he sees in his court. Whatever the reason, Hebl wants to get that person back to being a law-abiding driver.
“My job is not to fine them or penalize them,” Hebl said. “It’s to get them to comply with the law.”
Hebl said the best scenario is when the person does what they are supposed to do and the charges are dismissed.
When violators come back to the court and show that they’ve received their driver’s license, Hebl said the court mood is celebratory with Municipal Court Clerk Cindy Piper and Community Service, Court and Evidence Officer Dennis Johnson getting excited.
“My staff, Cindy and Dennis, will smile and applaud,” Hebl said. “Because that is what we want them to do.”
But in other cases, he said the laws and ordinances could be changed. When apartment dwellers kept getting tickets for parking in the street because there wasn’t enough residential parking, he dismissed the fines.
He sees immigrants cited for not having a valid driver’s license, like the woman who recently showed up in Hebl’s courtroom. She had been in the United States for more than five years, had a job and a family, but no driver’s license.
“She didn’t have a Social Security card, and without that, it’s not possible to get a driver’s license. A lot of the Hispanics that I deal with want to get a driver’s license, want to get insurance, they want to do the right thing, but they can’t,” Hebl said. “I would like to see that changed, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to.”
Hebl is well-known in the community as a lawyer who has practiced in the city for more than 45 years, along with his lawyer brother and state representative Gary Hebl.
Hebl was intrigued by the law from the get-go—becoming the first lawyer in his family.
“The bottom line is when people get into trouble, lawyers are there to help them and advocate and protect their rights,” Hebl said.
The Sun Prairie native graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a degree in accounting and then headed off to John Marshall Law School in Chicago to earn his law degree. He also served in the Wisconsin State Assembly from 1996 to 2005.
“Being a lawyer is an important profession, there are good ones and bad ones but the bottom line is that every day that I go to work, I just try to be the best lawyer I can be,” Hebl said.
When Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Frank Willkom decided to step down after 38 years, he suggested Hebl run for the seat but Hebl didn’t think it was for him. But he decided to run and won his first term taking office in 2007 and his perspective changed once he started hearing cases.
“I do enjoy it,” Hebl says as he takes a break from his municipal court hearing. “It’s a lot of fun. I get to deal with people and they tell me what they think.”
Hebl was re-elected in April 2019 for another four-year term as municipal judge.
Statewide municipal courts play an important role in the judicial system, Hebl said.
In 2018, there were 502,246 cases disposed of in municipal court. The majority, 76 percent, were traffic cases, followed by adult non-traffic cases, juvenile non-traffic, parking, and OWI/BAC.
During his many years on the bench, Hebl has seen people of all kinds—those so nervous and shaking that he had to calm me them down, those defiant, and one woman who actually fainted.
Finding justice
Restorative justice is a tool that Hebl says can play an important role in the judicial system.
“Restorative justice is a good thing,” Hebl said. “I think that we are realizing that we can’t put people in prison for a long time.”
At the municipal court level, Hebl said it’s used with minors, including a kid who recently stole a package off the front porch of a Sun Prairie residence.
“Everybody, when they were young, did things that they probably regret,” Hebl said. “This gives them a chance to make it right.”
The Sun Prairie Police Department will refer a case for restorative justice for offenders ages 17-25 years old. The young men and women accept responsibility for their crime or law/ordinance violation and then work with victims, Community Restorative Court staff and community peacemakers to come up with a solution to repair the harm they did—fines, community service, or other creative solutions.
Each week, teens come into the municipal courtroom, and Hebl urges them to think of the consequences of their actions.
The kid who skips school is urged to find their way back to class. Growing up in a large family, Hebl knows first-hand that school matters.
“Schools are important,” Hebl said. “We spend more than $10,000 a year to educate a child and if we don’t get them into school, sooner or later the criminal justice is going to deal with them.”
He also implores truant students to go to school to set a good example for their younger brothers and sisters.
To see Hebl in action, viewers just need to tune in to KSUN (Spectrum cable channel 983 or TDS TV channels 13 or 1013, or online at ksun.tv) every Wednesday.
Hebl recognizes that all the world sees him and how he runs his municipal court.
He tells a young man that has been in his first vehicle crash and received a ticket, that if he doesn’t be more careful, he could lose his license.
Hebl suspends the teen’s license for a couple of weeks, except to go to school and work, and with a parting piece of advice, he tells the teen to recognize that he’s not only hurting himself when he comes up on the wrong side of the law.
“And you be nice to your dad, because he’d rather be somewhere else other than here listening to me yell at you,” Hebl said in parting advice to the teen.
At the end of the court day, Hebl gets up out of his chair and stretches his legs, and reflects on the cases.
“In municipal court, you see these people who dig these holes so deep that they can’t get out of them,” Hebl said. “If we can show them a way to get out, that is better for everyone. That is the area that I get the most success.”
