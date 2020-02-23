Despite a final plea from former mayor Joe Chase, the Sun Prairie City Council on Feb. 18 approved three items that will clear the way for construction of the Pumpkin Patch Farms retail center that will include a new Meijer Supercenter.
Chase criticized the council for failing to preserve the Schneider-Thompson home which is currently located along Thompson Road. The former mayor has previously said the home could have been placed on the National Register of Historic Places. But, Chase also said previously, the city ordinance protecting properties on the national and state registers of historic places has no legal authority. He was also critical because the city failed to ask for a historic review of the property as required in its own Comprehensive Plan.
The former mayor pointed out the size of the retention pond — more than 11 acres — makes it twice as big as the storm water detention pond located in the Sun Prairie Business Park and is actually larger than the entire Pumpkin Patch development.
Tuesday night, the former mayor gave examples where a successful preservation effort resulted in a local Rotary Club constructing a mini-golf course around it and using it as a fundraiser because each hole was sponsored by a local business.
Chase also criticized the council for failing to direct city staff to act to preserve the home. He also repeated comments made on three different Facebook pages which criticized the city council for failing to take action to preserve the Schneider-Thompson home. He said he believed many of those people posting on Facebook had also contacted their alders — but that he had heard nothing about those contacts during public meetings discussing the house’s disposition.
District 1 Alder Emily Lindsey reminded the public viewing the meeting on KSUN that the city council had previously tried to find someone to buy the home and be responsible for moving it for $1.
“There were actually zero written proposals submitted to the city,” Lindsey said. She said she wanted the public to know there has been something done. And, she added, there are different opinions about whether it should be on the National or State Register of Historic Places.
Lindsey said she wants to see properties placed on the register in the future if there is interest in preserving them.
Acting on recommendations from the plan commission, alders approved the following requests from Sun Prairie Partners, the entity developing the retail center:
An ordinance approving an amendment to the City of Sun Prairie Comprehensive Plan to change the land use classification for approximately 52 acres of land south of W. Main Street and west of S. Thompson Road from “Parks & Open Space”, “General Commercial”, “Neighborhood Mixed Use”, and “Neighborhood Residential” to “General Commercial” and “Parks & Open Space”;
An ordinance approving a Planned Development District General Development Plan (GDP) to create the Pumpkin Patch Commercial Shopping District and a regional stormwater facility located on approximately 52 acres south of W. Main Street and west of S. Thompson Road; and
A resolution approving the Preliminary and Final Plat of Pumpkin Patch Farms, creating seven commercial lots and three outlots located on approximately 52 acres of land located south of W. Main Street and west of S. Thompson Road.
The retail development generated some discussion between city planning staff and the council, however. City Council President Bill Connors wanted to know about whether the two-lane road serving the Pumpkin Patch Farms development would be sufficient.
Community Development Director Scott Kugler said the traffic impact analysis (TIA) completed by MSA and checked by another firm and city engineering staff showed the road network proposed to serve the new development to be adequate. The plan includes the extension of Blue Aster Boulevard east to connect with South Thompson Road and South Mallard Drive will extend south to connect with Blue Aster. Wigeon Way will extend east in the future to connect with Schneider Road, a new north-south public road internal to the site. Schneider Road will extend south from West Main Street and provide two separate connections to South Thompson Road: one south of Lot 2, temporarily identified as “A Street,” and one south of Lot 3, on Pumpkin Place. A private road, southeast of the Meijer store on Lot 7, will extend from Schneider Road to connect with Blue Aster Boulevard.
The Meijer Supercenter will be centrally located in the development as the anchor tenant with a gas station and convenience store located at the southwest corner of the Thompson and West Main roundabout.
Pumpkin Patch Farms is organized into seven land use development areas with each area allowing specific building types. Building types are arranged into four categories, ranging in size from 30,000 sq. ft. to 180,000 sq. ft. (Meijer Supercenter only), according to previous city staff reports.
