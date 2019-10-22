Q&A sessions with the casts of “Smallville” (Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Erica Durance and Laura Vandervoort), “Firefly” (Jewel Staite and Sean Maher) plus DC Comics TV stars (Vandervoort and Teddy Sears) and A Nightmare Before Christmas standouts Ken Page and Chris Sarandon, cosplayer and comics creator sessions, adult and kids costume contests, live podcasts and more highlight the programming offerings at Wizard World Madison, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 25-27 at the Alliant Energy Center.
Most programming is included as part of the standard event admission and is in addition to the live entertainment options (dancing, music, etc. hosted by Kato Kaelin) all weekend.
And for the first time in Madison, the world famous Wizard World Costume Contest (Saturday, 7 p.m.) will feature a $12,500 prize pool, including $10,000 for Best in Show.”
Some highlights of the more than 50 hours of panels scheduled to date include:
· Group panels with “Smallville” (Welling, Rosenbaum, Vandervoort, Durance, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.); “Firefly” (Staite, Maher, Saturday, 3:30 p.m), The Nightmare Before Christmas (Sarandon and Page, Saturday, 4:30 p.m.); “Bringing DC Comics To TV” with Vandervoort, Sears (Sunday, noon); “Women of Sci Fi & Fantasy” (Dichen Lachman and Kelly Hu, Saturday, noon); “Voice Acting Master Class” with Hu and Page (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
· “I Love the 80s with Zach Galligan (Saturday, 11:30 a.m.) and “Acting for the Stage and Screen Masterclass” with Galligan (Saturday, 4 p.m.)
· Pro wrestler Kevin Nash dishes on his favorite ring promotions (Saturday, 2 p.m.)
· Creator sessions with industry superstars Joe Wos, Mostafa Moussa, Jeremy Clark, Kurt Lehner, Ron Mars, D. Whitaker and more
· Fan- and industry-based panels on subjects ranging from Pro Wrestling 101, “Nerdprov,” Foam 101, Geek Trivia, Behind the Scenes at a comic con, Robots and A.I., Harry Potter, investing in comics, Black Panther, comics law, supervillains, D&D Improv, getting published, creating comics and more
· “Blake and Sal Show” recording their popular podcast live
· Kids programming all three days, including free sketches, face painting, create a Halloween bat and more
· World-famous Wizard World Adult Costume Contest, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Kids Costume Contests on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
· Cosplay with special guests LadyDragon Creations, Papa Bear Cosplay, AYA Cohen and more, throughout the weekend.
Unless noted, programming events take place in the designated General Programming Rooms or show floor stages at the convention center. VIP tickets or additional costs may apply to ensure access to select activities, as noted.
A full list of Wizard World Madison programming is available at http://wizardworld.com/programming-entertainment/Madison (subjects, guests, times and rooms subject to change).
Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more.
The 12th event scheduled on the 2019 Wizard World calendar, Madison show hours are Friday, Oct. 25, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
For more on the 2019 Wizard World Madison, visit http://wizd.me/MadisonPR.
