The 19th annual Halloween Business Spooktacular will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Participants receive advertising through the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce in the Sun Prairie Star, the chamber website, and flyers. Participants are encouraged to hand out candy to children and mark punch cards provided by the chamber.
Other facets of the Spooktacular include:
• Decorating Contest with First ($100), Second ($75), and Third ($50) place cash prizes.
• Sponsorships are available. More details are available by calling the chamber.
Punch cards will be available after Tuesday, Oct. 24.
The deadline to sign up is Tuesday, Oct. 2.
Individuals with questions should contact the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce at 837-4547.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.