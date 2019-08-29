VFW Klubertanz-Trapp Post 9362, located at 349 S. Walker Way, recently announced its POW-MIA Remembrance Day will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at the Post,
The observance will begin at 5:30 p.m., with a vigil, and a ceremony to follow at 6 p.m. The ceremony pays tribute to veterans who were Prisoners of War (POWs) and those who are still Missing in Action (MIAs). The public is cordially invited to attend.
According to the US Government Publishing Office, POW/MIA Recognition Day is commemorated on the third Friday of every September, a date that's not associated with any particular war. Resolutions making it official were passed in 1979 by Congress and the president after the families of the more than 2,500 Vietnam War POW/MIAs pushed for full accountability.
The point of POW/MIA Recognition Day is to ensure that America remembers and shows that it stands behind those who serve, and to make sure the Nation does everything it can to account for those who have never returned.
The remains of almost 82,000 Americans are still missing, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).
The DPAA reports that the numbers of missing soldiers from conflicts as:
• 73,515 from World War II (an approximate number due to limited or conflicting data);
• 7,841 from the Korean War;
• 1,626 from Vietnam;
• 126 from the Cold War; and
• 6 from conflicts since 1991.
The DPAA further states about 75 percent of those missing Americans are somewhere in the Asia-Pacific. More than 41,000 have been presumed lost at sea.
Efforts to find those men and women, identify them and bring them home are constant. For example, the DPAA said that in the past year it has accounted for 41 men missing during the Korean War: 10 had been previously buried as unknowns, 26 were from remains turned over by North Korea in the 1990s, one was from a recovery operation, and four were combinations of remains and recovery operations.
