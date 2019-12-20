Imperial Blades plans Sun Prairie expansion, 30 new jobs

A Sun Prairie manufacturer will launch a $7.5 million expansion in the city’s business park adding 30 jobs.
Imperial Blades will more than double its current 450 Progress Way facility to 52,000 square feet.
City of Sun Prairie Economic Development Director Neil Stechschulte said the estimated $3.5 million construction expansion could start in January
The city will provide the company up to $536,338 in Tax Increment Finance (TIF) assistance, according to the agreement OK’d by the city council last month. It’s the first TIF incentive the company has received.
Imperial Blades employees 60 people and proposes to add 30 jobs over the next seven years, Stechshulte said.
Stechschulte praised Imperial Blades for manufacturing a unique, high-quality product with solid market shares that made it an attractive acquisition target.
“Imperial Blades has been a solid employer in the Sun Prairie Business Park,” Stechschulte said on Thursday. “We are excited to see what the new relationship with Milwaukee Tool will bring.”
Milwaukee Tool, a subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Hong Kong, bought the Sun-Prairie based company in October 2018 to expand its operations in Wisconsin.
“We feel very fortunate that another great Wisconsin company ended up being the new owner, and that this acquisition further solidifies growth prospects in the marketplace, and here in Sun Prairie,” Stechschulte said.
Imperial Blades is known for its titanium blades and other high-tech multi-tools. Imperial Blades founder David Zielke and Chris Palmer started the business in 2009, manufacturing American-made oscillating saw blades and accessories, at a lower cost than their competitors.
Milwaukee Tool, based out of Brookfield, plans to build a new $100 million corporate campus in Menomonee Falls and boost its workforce by 770 more jobs by 2025.
Company officials announced the plans at a Tuesday press conference with Gov. Tony Evers, who applauded the company for its investment in new product design, development and marketing, and engineering.
“This continues to put Wisconsin at the forefront of research, development, and manufacturing, so thank you so much for doing that,” Evers said at the Dec. 17 press conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.