The Dane County Sheriff’s Office annual Hunter Sight-In began on Saturday, Nov. 9. The event is a tradition for many local hunters and is open daily through Nov. 22.
Dane County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said area hunters can prepare for the yearly Wisconsin deer hunt by sighting in their shotguns, rifles and pistols in a safe environment at the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center.
The training center is located between Interstate 90/94 and Waunakee, at 5184 State Hwy. 19.
No appointment is necessary.
The facility is open to the public between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily. Citizens may only bring firearms that are legal for use in hunting deer in Wisconsin.
Experienced instructors will be on hand to provide assistance in the sighting and adjusting of firearms. There is a $10 fee for the first gun and $5 for each additional gun.
Hearing and eye protection is mandatory and is provided, or you may use your own. Hunters will also be able to receive information on hunting laws, regulations and gun safety.
For additional information, contact the training center staff at 608-849-2660.
