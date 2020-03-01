The City of Sun Prairie will write off $12,875 in unpaid ambulance bills from people who have died, filed bankruptcy or the Department of Revenue has failed to collect from.
The bills for 13 accounts, dating back from 2013, were deemed uncollectible by the city.
The City of Sun Prairie’s Finance Committee authorized the write-offs at its Feb. 25 meeting.
The city can write off delinquent ambulance bills within six years of service. After that, Wisconsin law prohibits collection.
The city has seen a drastic decrease in unpaid ambulance bills since 2015 when the City of Sun Prairie contracted with the State of Wisconsin Debt Collection program to begin collecting past due invoices.
Sun Prairie EMS charges $1,500 for advanced life support calls for residents and $1,700 for non-residents, plus $22 per mile.
The City of Sun Prairie charges $400 for Sun Prairie EMS calls requiring treatment only with no ambulance transport.
