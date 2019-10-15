A 21-year-old Sun Prairie woman is facing neglect charges after police say she left elderly patients alone for 20 minutes at an assisted living facility last January.
Lexie L. Gauger was charged on Oct. 9 with negligent abuse or neglect patient-no harm. If found guilty, Gauger could be sentenced to 90 days in jail and/or fined up to $1,000.
Sun Prairie Police report that Gauger was working the late evening shift at the Oak Ridge Living assisted living facility, 605 Wood Violet Lane, on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 but punched out before her shift was over.
Gauger left a note on the counter telling the incoming shift employee that she had to leave at 10:45 p.m., so she could catch a cab ride home. In the note, Gauger gave an update on the residents and told the incoming employee to call her if she needed anything.
According to the criminal complaint, Gauger punched out at 10:43 p.m. and the night shift relief employee punched in at 11:04 p.m.
The Oak Ridge Living house manager/supervisor reported the incident to police on Jan. 30, classifying Gauger as an ex-employee at that point.
The manager told police that Gauger started working at the facility in October 2018 and that she had received training and orientation on abuse and neglect when she was hired.
The manager said five of the eight residents at the time of the incident had dementia and were known to wander around. Another resident was legally blind with a walker and oxygen and others were in wheelchairs or bed-ridden.
The manager said when she questioned Gauger about the incident, she said she had left later then what time clock punch showed.
According to the criminal complaint, the manager reported that the residents were all in their rooms and were okay when the night relief employee started her shift.
The manager said Gauger also left a set of keys on the counter that is used to get access to narcotics in the medication cart. The manager told police that the keys aren’t allowed to leave the employee’s care.
Gauger is scheduled for an initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court on Nov. 11.
