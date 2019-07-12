DeWitt LLP announced recently that Kierre Elvington and Kimberly Ripp joined the firm. Elvington, an associate in the litigation and business practice groups, will practice from the firm’s Brookfield office. Ripp, a family law partner, will practice from the firm’s Madison office.
Ripp joins the firm with more than 24 years of experience in the family law arena. In particular, she is well versed in collaborative divorce and interdisciplinary divorce mediation. She serves clients throughout the Madison, Sun Prairie and surrounding areas in all matters related to divorce, custody, support, paternity, post decree issues, marital property agreements and more.
Additionally, she offers estate planning advice in relation to wills and powers of attorney.
Ripp earned her J.D., from the University of Wisconsin Law School, and a B.A., with distinction, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is an active member of many family law organizations in and around Dane County including the Board of Directors for the Collaborative Family Law Council of Wisconsin, Dane County Collaborative Group, Dane County Family Law Group, International Academy of Collaborative Professionals and the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts.
She is also actively involved in the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce and a recipient of the “Best Attorney” award from the Sun Prairie Star.
Elvington is a first-year associate. He previously was a law clerk with DeWitt last summer. His experience includes an internship at Zendesk and clerking at Church Mutual Insurance Company. He earned his J.D., from the University of Wisconsin Law School and his B.A., in political science and government, from Georgia State University.
DeWitt LLP is one of the 10 largest law firms based in Wisconsin, with an additional presence in Minnesota. It has nearly 140 attorneys practicing in Madison and Metropolitan Milwaukee, and Minneapolis, Minn., in a variety of legal areas; more information is available at dewittllp.com.
