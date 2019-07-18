Farm fields in Wisconsin appear to be drying out.
Wisconsin had 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 14, 2019, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
A second week of summer heat and sunshine helped wet fields dry and late planted crops grow rapidly. Scattered showers and thunderstorms gave some areas a shot of moisture, but didn’t interrupt fieldwork for long.
Other parts of the state received no measurable precipitation this week. Several field reporters noted that fields were now dry enough to need a drink, though there were still a few wet spots reported on heavy soils.
It was a good week for making dry hay, with the first cutting wrapping up and the second cutting well underway. Weed control, nitrogen applications, and manure spreading were ongoing.
“A warm and dry week,” observed a Sauk County reporter. “Lots of hay put up. Crops are looking better.”
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 8 percent short, 77 percent adequate and 15 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 3 percent short, 78 percent adequate and 19 percent surplus.
“This past week’s heat and another shot of rain has benefited crops significantly,” a Sawyer County reporter commented to NASS.
Corn emerged was reported at 97 percent complete, 23 days behind the 5-year average. One percent of the state’s corn acreage has reached the silking stage. Corn condition was 60 percent good to excellent, 1 percentage point above last week.
Ninety-eight percent of soybeans were planted. Ninety-four percent of soybeans had emerged, 21 days behind both last year and the average. Soybeans blooming was reported at 7 percent, 16 days behind last year and 15 days behind the average.
Soybean condition was 64 percent good to excellent, unchanged from last week. Winter wheat was 93 percent headed, 12 days behind last year, and 16 days behind the average. Sixty six percent of winter wheat acres were coloring, 10 days behind the average. Winter wheat condition was 56 percent good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from last week.
Oats were reported 99 percent emerged. Seventy four percent of oats had headed, 10 days behind last year and 12 days behind the average. Twenty percent of oats had colored, 12 days behind last year and 11 days behind the average. Oat condition was 70 percent good to excellent, 1 percentage point down from last week.
Potato condition was 83 percent good to excellent, down 4 percentage points from last week.
The first cutting of alfalfa was reported as 96 percent complete, 13 days behind the average. The second cutting was reported as 45 percent complete, 10 days later than last year and 8 days later than the average. All hay condition was reported 47 percent in good to excellent condition, 5 percentage points above last week.
Pasture condition was rated 61 percent in good to excellent condition, down 2 percentage points from last week.
