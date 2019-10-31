The annual Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Business Appreciation Luncheon entitled, “Buying or Selling? Sun Prairie 2020,” will be presented by Sun Prairie Economic Development Director Neil Stechschulte and City Planner Sarah Sauer.
The presentation includes:
• A progress report on the city’s Comprehensive Plan, the city council’s Strategic Plan and the Main and Bristol intersection and more;
• A recap of major projects in 2019 and
• Some predictions on where our local economy is heading—see if you agree.
The luncheon will also include presentation of the annual Community Business Leader Award.
The luncheon costs $20 per person for chicken parmigiano with pasta. The luncheon will take place from 12-1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1220 S. Grand Ave.
For more information or to make a reservation, call the chamber at 608-837-4547.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.