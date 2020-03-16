Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Monday, March 16 declared a State of Emergency as county government and its partners continue to coordinate preparedness and response to the spread of COVID-19.
On Sunday, Public Health of Madison-Dane County placed new limitations on restaurants, theaters and other public gathering spots, and restricted events over 50 people.
COVID-19 State of Emergency for Dane County
“By stepping forward and taking aggressive action, we’re hopeful we’re doing our part to slow the spread of this illness,” Parisi said. “Communities come together during challenging times to reassure and care for one another. County employees signed up for public service work because they value community. We are ready for whatever lies ahead.”
Dane County will also close the Henry Vilas Zoo, the Badger Prairie Health Care Center (Nursing Home), and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) site run by the UW-Extension Dane County.
The emergency declaration will make county resources available to ensure the continuation of core county services during the pandemic. Parisi said it will also allow the county to seek federal reimbursement for public expenses incurred as a result of COVID-19 response work.
All public sector entities in the county – local governments and schools – are encouraged to closely track expenses related to the work underway to keep people safe.
Starting Monday, March 16 some county employees will be working from remote locations, part of an operations plans departments developed a few years ago. The plans were recently updated as Coronavirus emerged as a global pandemic.
Countywide, county employees now have the technical capability to work outside of an office setting and, effective today, are beginning to reduce face to face human contact. This will help provide social distancing at work consistent with public health recommendations.
County staff will limit face-to-face meetings, and use tele and video conferences, and resetting work spaces to allow for greater distance between employees in offices.
