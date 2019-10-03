Sun Prairie's Park & Ride lot, located at 2751 O'Keeffe Ave. on the city's southwest side, will be closed during the following days for work:
- Saturday Oct. 5 for milling and sweeping;
- Saturday Oct. 12 and Sunday Oct. 13 for complete surface paving and striping.
The Park & Ride lot provides access to Metro Transit Service during peak commuting periods, as well as provides access to regional bicycle trails.
The lot offers free parking and is conveniently located just off from the Reiner Road/ Grand Avenue exit on Highway 151. The lot has 73 stalls, including handicapped-accessible stalls.
For more information about the Park & Ride, visit: https://cityofsunprairie.com/1165/Park-and-Ride.
