On Wednesday, Nov. 13, Sunshine Place delivered 1,700 Kindness Bags to elementary students in the Sun Prairie Area School District — thanks to hundreds of volunteer hours to assemble and distribute the bags.
Each Kindness Bag contains food items that will supply each student with breakfast, lunch and snacks for a day.
This is the third year that Sunshine Place will be providing Kindness Bags to students in the Sun Prairie community.
With continued support from Harvest in the Gardens, the Kindness Bag Initiative has distributed a total of 5,200 Kindness Bags to children in the Sun Prairie community over the past three years.
Sunshine Place Executive Director Joanna Cervantes said the initiative began with 6-year-old Weston Hannan’s love for farming in 2017.
“Weston’s infectious smile lit up the fields as he, Jerry Tierney, and Tierney Farms planted Weston’s first crop to feed others in his community,” Cervantes said. “Weston’s passion and genuine tenderness for people and the land warmed the hearts of his family and his neighbors, which led to the basis of forming Harvest in the Gardens.”
A nonprofit organization focused on sharing their bounty with those less fortunate, Harvest in the Gardens is led by April and Dan Hannan along with Melissa and Marty O’Connor.
Weston, now 9 years old, along with his parents and the O’Connor family, joined volunteers at Sunshine Place to help pack the Kindness Bags on World Kindness Day.
The Kindness Bag Initiative has created similar Acts of Kindness in the Sun Prairie community.
Sunshine Place has partnered with numerous area businesses and organizations in support of delivering Kindness Bags, including Harvest in the Gardens, 100 Men of Dane County, Bank of Sun Prairie, and Gorilla Movers. The Sun Prairie Lions Club, Leadership Sun Prairie Class #23, American Family, QBE, MBE and Costco also provided volunteers for gathering the items and getting them prepared to be placed in the bags for distribution. Humble Donuts and Chick-Fil-A provided food to fuel volunteer efforts.
“Sunshine Place continues to share this story to highlight the good will of our community,” Cervantes said. “Everyone working together can make a difference in our city. Even at a young age, through the fruits of your labor you can do that as well.”
To learn more of how you can get involved, visit www.sunshineplace.org.
