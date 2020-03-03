Imagine a place where kids in Sun Prairie could learn as they play. What would it look like? Where would it be located?
Katey Kamoku and Kelly Nelson are among a board of directors for Explore Children’s Museum who don’t want to wait to find out — they’ve already formed a 501© 3 non-profit dedicated to opening a museum as soon as 2021.
“So the idea kind of started in the spring of 2019. I was just talking with a girlfriend — I have four children and she has four children too — and we were saying how we wish there were more things to do with small children in the area,” Kamoku said.
“It’s just like Sun Prairie has been growing so quickly and a lot of them are young families who are coming for our great school district and are coming because we’re close to Madison. So I think the need is there,” Kamoku said.
“And we were saying how we like the Madison Children’s Museum, but it feels far away even though it’s not. I’m a preschool teacher at Sun Prairie Nursery School, so I was like, ‘we should just make a children’s museum here.’ And it was kind of just like an off-the-cuff comment, like a joke.
“And then I thought about it more and I’m like, ‘we could actually do that.’ So I did a lot of research over the summer — I took my kids to a bunch of museums in Wisconsin and Minnesota and Illinois just to kind of get an idea,” Kamoku said.
Along came Nelson, who really wanted to get the idea up and running. Does the board have a location for the new museum?
“We’ve been working with the city — giving us possibilities of locations for us,” Nelson said. “We have some really important values that we want to make sure we incorporate with wherever we choose — accessibility is really important to us. We’re weighing like the walkability, the way that, you know, different transportations that are available to get people in through the doors. So that’s all really important for us. Also, making sure that it’s accessible to the umbrella communities of Cottage Grove and Marshall and Waunakee and Windsor — so really taking close consideration for all of those.”
Kamoku knows how important play is to child development.
“So they learn some of those skills that they’re going to need for their entire life. They’re learning how to learn,” Kamoku said. “They’re learning how to collaborate, they’re learning how to be creative, how to problem solve, how to do all of these skills that will help them learn in school and will help them be successful members of a society when they’re adults. So it just feels like if we can offer all of these things, then we should.
“We’re not competing with any other opportunity for kids,” Kamoku said. “We really want to be a complement to all the other great things in our community and in Madison. We want to offer things for the kids — not to compete, but to add to their experience, to add to their childhood.”
Mission
Explore Children’s Museum’s mission is to provide meaningful opportunities, participate in purposeful play and promote lifelong learning. The museum hopes to do that first by being a museum without walls, as Kamoku puts it, where traveling exhibits in local schools will help spread the word about the museum.
As the exhibit spends one month at each of Sun Prairie’s nine elementary schools, it’s helping kids in grades 4K to grade five fulfill state educational standards in one area or another — most likely social studies or science because of requests from some teachers.
Although the museum is in the process of creating the traveling exhibits, it has already hosted two fundraisers, including an event on Feb. 29 at Prairie Lanes. Other upcoming fundraisers include Kids Fest from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on May 30th at Wetmore Park, featuring family fun such as bubbles, a bounce house, food, face painting and more, with all proceeds benefiting the museum. And watch for the Explore Children’s Museum in the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival Parade in mid-August.
Explore Children’s Museum is also planning a Nov. 14 event at Angell Park where adults are invited to a tailgate with former Badgers football players and watch an away Badgers football game with tailgate food, a silent auction and more.
Throughout the summer, Sun Prairie residents will have the opportunity to explore the community for Aldo Leopold benches made by the Sun Prairie High School Tech Ed. classes and painted by local artists. The benches will be auctioned for sale at the Nov. 14 Tailgate event.
So far, the reception has been very positive. In addition to being featured on NBC-15 earlier in February, Explore Children’s Museum was also the featured charity at Ladies Night In, and almost every entity wants to work with them.
“Every person, whether it’s Prairie Kids Club or the library or the rec program — every person we’ve reached out to is like, yes, this is so great,” Nelson said. “Yes, we want to meet. Yes, we want to work together. I mean we’ve had just nothing but open arms and yes, let’s partner — Boys and Girls Club, YMCA. I mean everyone is like, let’s make this a collaborative effort. So it’s really been empowering.”
Learn more about the Explore Children’s Museum — including its board of directors — online at https://explorecm.org/ .
