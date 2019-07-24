City sees boost in minority applicants

The city efforts to boost employee diversity is making small gains in attracting African-Americans, Latinos, Asians, and women to city jobs.
The city has seen a 1.64 percent increase of applicants of diverse backgrounds applying for city jobs with more aggressive efforts to reach out to minority groups.
With white males making up the majority of the city government’s workforce, the city is focusing on reflecting the city’s population.
According to July 2018 U.S. Census, of the 33,974 city’s residents, 82.4 percent were white, 7.8 percent African-American, 4.9 percent Latino/Hispanic, 0.1 percent Native American, 5.1 percent Asian, and 3.3 percent from two or more races. Females make up 52.1 percent of the city’s population.
As of June 2019, the city’s workforce is mostly white, with black/African Americans making up 2.68 percent, Hispanic (any race) 2.23 percent, American Indians/Native Alaskans at 0.89 percent and Asians at 3.13 percent.
Over the last two years, 10 out of 64 new hires were from racial or ethnic diverse backgrounds, city HR specialist Donasia Rasheed told city alders at the July 16 Committee of the Whole.
“We were happy to see that for 2018 and 2019 that the percentage was representative of the minority population of the city,” Rasheed said. “It doesn’t breakdown the same but the percentage is similar.”
There was an increase of African American employees in the city’s professional and administrative support jobs. Hispanics were hired in the professional field, Asians in protective services, paraprofessional and administrative support and Native Americans in the technician and protective services departments.
The city’s efforts were fueled by an ad-hoc city diversity committee, a group of citizens, business owners, and city officials that reviewed city policies. The committee recommended that the city bring more people of color and different backgrounds into the applicant pipeline.
The city has had the most success of attracting diverse candidates through Indeed, and the city website/notification system.
The city’s protective occupations have the highest number of employees of color/ethnicity. The departments with the fewest are service maintenance, technicians and officials administrators.
“We have seen improvement of the minority composition of the city’s workforce but we have additional work to do,” said Human Resources Director Brenda Sukenik.
She noted additional analysis will be done to measure the job categories and the city’s working population.
City staff has worked with Centro Hispano and the Urban League of Greater Madison to bring in more diverse applicants. The city has also partnered with intern programs, including the Project Reach and Construction Academy. Another intern program brings in youth with disabilities to shadow and learn from city staff.
City of Sun Prairie staff has also taken part in LGBTQ outreach training.
