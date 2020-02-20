The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District (BID) has two DECA students now on its board.
Sun Prairie High School senior Dante DeLaRosa and junior Skye Lindsey joined the board this month to give a new perspective to the downtown business community.
DeLaRosa will have board voting rights and both students will help with BID events, social media marketing, surveys, and other business tasks.
DECA, an international organization with a Sun Prairie chapter, prepares students for careers in business, finance, marketing, management and hospitality and management.
BID board members met DeLaRosa and Lindsey at the Feb. 6 board meeting. They both said they appreciated the opportunity to be part of the BID.
“We think it will be a really good chance to bring some high school student perspective and get more high school students involved in the community and businesses downtown,” Lindsey said. “I think it will be really great.”
