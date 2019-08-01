The Sun Prairie Media Center recently welcomed Colin Lessig, their new full-time production manager. Lessig joined SPMC after teaching in the humanities department at the UW-Platteville (UWP) for nearly a decade. There he primarily taught English composition, but occasionally taught Introduction to Film and Introduction to literature.
Originally from Maryland, Lessig studied English and Communications with a film emphasis at Elon University, North Carolina. As a student, he volunteered at the college radio station (where he hosted a show called “The Midnight Trip”), took many media production courses, and interned during summers at Maryland Public Television and for a local production company.
Lessig worked in media production until graduate school brought him to Florida State University, where he studied creative writing. After graduating, he spent a few years at the Florida Center for Reading Research as a writer and researcher before moving to Wisconsin to take on his position at UWP. Although he loves teaching and always will, the desire to return to media production attracted Lessig to the opportunity to be a production manager at SPMC.
“I’m very excited and honored to be a part of SPMC, and I’m looking forward to working with the talented staff and the fantastic volunteers,” said Lessig. “Everyone has already made me feel right at home here at SPMC and in the community.” He will primarily be connected to the radio station, concentrating on the programming and training for 103.5 The Sun. He will also be involved in teaching KIDS-4 crews beginning in the fall.
The SPMC thrives through the work of its volunteers. If you are interested in getting involved with 103.5 The Sun, KSUN, or KIDS-4, The Media Center is always looking for suggestions for future guests, future shows, and opportunities for residents to participate in local media. Contact Jeff Robbins at jrobbins@cityofsunprairie.com.
Listeners can tune in over the air at 103.5 FM, or listen to the live stream at www.sunprairiemediacenter.com. KSUN is located on channel 983 with Charter 13/1013 with TDS. KIDS-4 is found on channel 984 for Charter customers and on 14/1014 for TDS viewers. Both available streaming at sunprairiemediacenter.com and kids4.tv as well as on Roku devices and on Apple TV.
