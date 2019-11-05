Dane County Regional Airport (MSN) on Nov. 5 announced that Sun Country Airlines will launch the largest non-stop destination expansion in airport history beginning in the spring of 2020.
The new service out of MSN will be to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Nashville International Airport (BNA), Portland International Airport (PDX) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).
“This is the largest route expansion in our airport’s history, and we look forward to providing so many new, seasonal flight locations,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Whether it be Boston, Seattle, Portland, Newark, or Nashville, our travelers will have even more exciting locations to pick from when planning a trip in 2020.”
Service to BOS, SEA, BNA and EWR will begin in May, and PDX will begin in June, all of which will be flying twice weekly.
“We are excited to significantly expand our service in Madison and provide residents more options for summer travel,” said Sun Country Airlines Chief Executive Officer Jude Bricker. “We’ve seen a great response to our seasonal winter service and feel that our brand is a great fit for area travelers looking for low fares, great customer service and a comfortable onboard experience. We look forward to growing and working with our great partners at the Dane County Airport.”
With this addition, Sun Country is now flying nine seasonal routes, and began service at MSN in September 2018 with flights to Fort Myers, Fla. (RSW) and Tampa, Fla. (TPA).
“We are extremely pleased to have Sun Country among the airlines providing exceptional services and travel opportunities to some of the most requested destinations of our customers,” said Airport Director Kim Jones. “This shows Sun Country’s continued support for the Dane County Regional Airport and the people of Wisconsin.”
