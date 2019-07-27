For the 10th consecutive year, Lennox International opened the annual nomination process for its community outreach program, Feel The Love, to lend a helping hand to families in need, specifically those with critical home comfort necessities.
Lennox’s Feel The Love program invites individuals and local organizations across the country to nominate deserving families or individuals in their communities to receive heating or cooling equipment at no cost. Lennox provides the equipment, and Lennox dealers donate their labor and installation materials.
To nominate a member of your community, visit FeelTheLove.com. Lennox is accepting nominations through Aug. 31. Lennox dealers from across the country will install new high-efficiency equipment during Oct. 5 and 6 for the selected nominees, exceeding more than 1,000 families helped over the past decade.
Recipients are selected based on a variety of criteria, including physical, mental, or social disabilities; financial challenges; job loss; military service; and community service. But beyond that, each recipient has one thing in common: they always put others first. Past nominees include community figures such as teachers, firefighters and volunteers; families facing hard times; veterans; senior citizens living in older homes; and people impacted by natural disasters.
Lennox believes that everyone should be comfortable in their own home. Home is where memories are created, and where moments of “perfection” are captured. Lennox and Lennox dealers want to give homeowners the ability to create their perfect environment, starting with air. Pursuing this perfection is Lennox’ core value, protecting its customers and providing a sanctuary, no matter the time of year.
“What started as an initiative in Wisconsin has grown into a nationwide program supporting our company mission of identifying needs, providing services and giving resources to families where we work and live,” said Kim McGill, Vice President of Marketing at Lennox Residential. “We and our dealers take great pride in Feel The Love as we partner together to give back to our communities and celebrate local heroes.”
