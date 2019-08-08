Dane County Executive Joe Parisi recently announced that community-based organizations can now apply for the Partners in Equity Grant.
The Partners in Equity (PIE) Grant Program supports Dane County-based community groups that propose to use funding to address systemic racial inequities.
“The Partners in Equity Grant Program is one of many ways Dane County works to achieve equity in our growing community,” said Parisi. “By working together to addressed shared challenges, we can better ensure opportunity for all in Dane County.”
Grants are awarded to Dane County-based community group(s) that will use the funding to address systemic racial inequities in health, education, employment, and/or criminal justice.
Individual organizations may apply for up to $15,000. Partnerships or collaborations of two or more eligible organizations may apply for up to $57,500 (the full amount).
Applicants may go to https://oei-exec.countyofdane.com/Pie-Grant to obtain the application or may contact the Tamara D. Grigsby Office for Equity and Inclusion at 608-283-1391 for a paper application or if they have questions.
The PIE Grant application must be received by the Tamara D. Grigsby Office for Equity and Inclusion by no later than 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mail or drop off applications at 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, RM 356, Madison WI 53703 or email applications to OEIGrantSubmission@countyofdane.com.
The Office for Equity and Inclusion furthers Dane County’s ongoing commitment to addressing racial, gender, and disabilities disparities. The office guides Dane County’s Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action, Contract Compliance, and Civil Rights Compliance functions and serves as a resource for all County departments around issues of equity, disparities, conflict resolution, staff development and best practices.
