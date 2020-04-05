While city services will be maintained due to health guidelines that mandate distance between people and prohibit clustering of people, the updates show how Sun Prairie Department of Public Works service will be impacted:
• The citywide brush collection scheduled for the week of April 6 has been cancelled. The next scheduled collection will take place the week of May 4.
• A yard waste collection as scheduled starting on Monday, April 13. Materials must be curbside by 7 a.m.
An additional yard waste collection has been added for the week of May 11.
Yard waste is categorized as leafy vegetation that composts in a short period of time. Leaves, grass, garden waste and shrub trimmings are yard waste. Collections are scheduled in advance to attempt to meet the needs of residents and is collected curbside twice in the spring and twice in the fall.
For yard waste information and guidelines, go online to https://cityofsunprairie.com/1172/Yard-Waste-Information.
• The Electronic Recycling Event scheduled for Saturday, May 9, 2020 has been cancelled.
• The Sun Prairie Recycling Center is closed.
• The Dane County Clean Sweep Facility is currently closed until further notice.
Individuals with questions should call the Department of Public Works at the City Service Center at 608-837-3050.
