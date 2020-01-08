Three contested races for city council seats have launched for the April 7 spring ballot.
District 2 incumbent Theresa Stevens is challenged by newcomer Brent Eisberner for the city council seat.
In the District 3 race, incumbent Maureen Crombie and Hugh Cha will face off. Former city alder George Frank filed a declaration of candidacy and a campaign registration statement for the District 3 seat but didn’t turn in nomination papers, so he won’t be on the April ballot.
Longtime District 4 incumbent Mary Polenske and newcomer David Virgell will vie for votes to win the seat.
District 1 alder Steven Stocker is running unopposed.
Sun Prairie School Board
Incumbent Sun Prairie School Board members Carol Sue Albright and Tom Weber are running unopposed for their seats.
Dane County Board
Newcomer Teran Peterson is running unopposed for District 19 supervisor. Bill Clausius, who represented the district for more than a decade, is retiring.
District 3 Supervisor Analiese Eicher faces no challengers for re-election for her second term.
District 20 incumbent Julie Schwellenbach is running unopposed.
See more in-depth coverage in the Star's Jan. 14 edition.
