The Rotary Club in coordination with the Susan Halambeck family, have agreed to donate $10,000 to the new Boys & Girls Club of Dane County’s Sun Prairie facility. The donation will be recognized by installing a sign near the Mindfulness Room in the new facility.
In late 2018, the Boys and Girls Club announced their plans to open a new facility in Sun Prairie.
The new Boys & Girls Club will be located at 232 Windsor Street. The building will include a daycare facility and afterschool programing.
Due to the age of the facility and the proposed change in use, expensive repairs and additions need to be made to the building including the installation of an elevator, fire sprinklers and HVAC upgrades. This level of investment requires an extensive fundraising campaign including the development of partnerships with individuals and organizations in the community.
The Rotary Club of Sun Prairie is pleased to be one of the community partners assisting in this effort.
The Rotary Club of Sun Prairie was chartered in 1961. Since that time the Club has supported many projects in the community including funding the construction of the lobby in the Sun Prairie Library, enhancements to Patrick Marsh, the shelter at Orfan Park and the installation of benches adjacent to the art display at the library.
The Rotary Club has made other impacts in the community including sponsoring the Kindness Retreats, hosting foreign exchange students and supporting many other community causes and programs. The club’s community focus has led the club to partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County as the club continues to look for opportunities to support diversity and inclusion and the youth of the community.
“We are excited to support the opening of a Boys & Girls Club in the City of Sun Prairie. Our Rotary Club has been devoted to supporting the youth in our community and ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to learn and grow in Sun Prairie,” Toni Pabon, President Rotary Club of Sun Prairie.
“This support will be crucial in changing the lives of thousands of young people. We are so grateful for the Rotary Club of Sun Prairie and the Susan Halambeck family for sponsoring the Mindfulness Room,” said Michael Johnson, CEO of BGCDC.
“These dollars are key,” Johnson added, “in making sure that we create the best experiences for all our club members.”
