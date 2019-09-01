On Sept. 1, the Wisconsin State Patrol officially marked its 80-year anniversary as a statewide law enforcement agency. Established in 1939, the State Patrol began with 46 inspectors with duties to “enforce the state motor vehicle code and regulate motor carriers.”
Today, the Wisconsin State Patrol includes 400 troopers who enforce traffic laws and assist stranded motorists, along with 112 inspectors who help ensure that commercial motor vehicles and CMV drivers are operating safely on roadways. State Patrol personnel also:
• Inspect school buses, ambulances and other commercial vehicles;
• Conduct traffic crash investigations;
• Pilot aircraft and drones;
• Work as K-9 officers; and
• Assist local law enforcement agencies.
“A great deal has changed over the last 80 years, especially when it comes to the many tools and technologies we rely upon to carry out our comprehensive public safety mission,” said Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tony Burrell. “But one thing hasn’t changed - the Patrol’s dedicated women and men who work around the clock, throughout the year to help keep people and commerce moving as safety as possible.”
A division within the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol has seven regional posts and an Academy in Fort McCoy where cadets are initially trained and officers receive ongoing instruction. The next State Patrol recruitment cycle is expected to begin this fall.
More information regarding State Patrol careers can be found on the WisDOT website.
