American Legion Post 333 and Auxiliary Unit 333 of Sun Prairie recently benefited from The LEGION Act.
John J. Bruns served in the United States Coast Guard after the end of the Korean War but before the Vietnam War began. Because his service was during the “Cold War” he was not eligible for membership in the American Legion.
The Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National (LEGION) Service Act, signed into law by President Trump on July 30, 2019, redefined the American Legion’s membership dates in part to beginning with the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and continuing until the U.S. Congress determines the United States is no longer in a state of war.
Because of that action, John Bruns is now eligible for Legion membership. Chuck and Linda McCafferty have been neighbors of John, and his wife, Judy, for more than 27 years and consider John Bruns to be one of the most patriotic men they know.
With passage of The LEGION Service Act they wanted to honor him for his service and presented him with an American Legion Post 333 membership card and pin.
Because John Bruns was now a Legionnaire and Judy Bruns was eligible for Auxiliary membership, Chuck and Linda McCafferty presented her with an American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333 membership card and pin.
As such, the Brunses were the first to become members of Post 333 and Unit 333 because of the eligibility dates modified by The LEGION Act.
For further information about eligibility, contact Richard R. Barden, Commander/Membership Chair, American Legion Post 333, by U.S. Mail at Post Office Box 21, Sun Prairie WI 53590, with questions; or Charlene Pulham, President, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333, by U.S. Mail at 1000 Jerico Lane, Sun Prairie WI 53590; or, by phone at 608-513-3662.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.