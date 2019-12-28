Christmas trees will be collected curbside on Monday, Jan. 6 and Tuesday, Jan. 21.
All trees from residential housing, condominiums, multi-family units, schools, churches, and businesses will be included in the collection.
Follow these simple rules for holiday tree collection:
• Set your trees out by 7 a.m.
• Trees should be placed curbside with the cut end facing the street for collection.
Everything should be removed from the tree, such as ornaments, lights, wires, garland, or tinsel.
• Do not bag the tree.
• Wreaths and rope materials, due to their wire content should be placed in your refuse cart for collection.
• Keep tree(s) clear of snow.
Crews collect trees citywide beginning on Jan. 6 and 21.
Depending on the amount of trees out and size of crew the city has collectingtrees, it can take a few days to complete tree collections. The city only travels each street once.
Also, if snow or rain falls just before scheduled pick-up dates, City of Sun Prairie Public Works crews will clear snow or ice first because it is a potential safety concern. The City of Sun Prairie asks homeowners with trees placed at the curb to be patient and city crews will get out to you.
Late Set Outs
If trees are not placed out for collection by the second collection date on Jan. 21, residents are responsible for disposal. The City of Sun Prairie will not collect Christmas trees that are set out after the second collection date on Jan 21.
For more information about tree collection, call the Sun Prairie Public Works Department at 608-837-3050 weekdays during regular business hours.
