A Complete Count Committee for Sun Prairie’s U.S. Census participation was approved through a resolution authorizing appointment of the committee on Tuesday, Nov. 5, and will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
The Sun Prairie City Council approved a resolution authorizing the committee, but not without some questions from City Council President and District 2 Alder Bill Connors.
The council president wanted to know whether or not Mayor Paul Esser will appoint members and how the committee will function.
Sandy Xiong, former city diversity coordinator and currently executive assistant to City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer, has been assigned the duty of assembling the committee, according to Esser.
“We haven’t really discussed it,” Esser admitted early during the council meeting. The resolution to appoint the Complete Count Committee was placed in the council’s Consent Agenda, but pulled for further discussion by alders.
Esser said that Xiong and he will be attending the Dane County Complete Count Committee. Esser is a member of that group. The mayor also said that Madison’s Complete Count Committee has a budget to ensure that its residents complete the 2020 U.S. Census Form.
Individuals interested in joining the Complete Count Committee should attend an information session from 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Westside Community Services Building at 2598 W. Main St., where dinner will be served.
According to a memo to alders from Xiong, census data determines the allocation of $675 billion in federal funds, grants and support to states, counties and communities. Federal funding tied to the census includes programs like Medicaid, Section 8 housing assistance and school lunches.
Information from the 2020 Census is a vital tool for economic development and employment and is used in planning efforts by local governments, businesses and developers.
Xiong pointed out in her memo that in 2000, the City of Sun Prairie had an 89% participation rate and in 2010, those numbers dropped to 82%.
“This trend was not unique to Sun Prairie as participation rates dropped throughout the county and state,” Xiong wrote in the memo. “An undercount will result in unequal political representation and unequal access to vital public and private resources.”
Xiong sought appointment of a Complete Count Committee to raise awareness of the 2020 Census information and increase participation.
“The Census count requires extensive work, and the Census Bureau requires partners at the state and local level to insure a complete and accurate count,” Xiong wrote. “A united voice from government, business, community based, and faith-based organizations, educators, media and others will enable the 2020 Census message to reach more of our citizens.
“By acting as census ambassadors and community liaisons, the Complete Count Committee will facilitate information flow between local government, communities, and the US Census Bureau,” Xiong wrote in the memo.
“The Committee will strategically focus on addressing hard to count areas of the county including minority populations, low-income households, immigrant populations, populations with language barriers, and young children,” Xiong added.
Esser said he hoped Xiong would use the committee assembled for the Multicultural Fair as a starting point for the Complete Count Committee, because that committee was representative of diverse backgrounds of city residents, but provided no further details before the vote was taken to approve the resolution.
The resolution approved by the council calls for the city to “ . . . bring together a cross section of community members who will utilize their local knowledge and expertise to reach out to all persons of our community.”
At its May 2 meeting, the Dane County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution establishing the Dane County 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.
The Dane County Complete Count Committee is a group of diverse community leaders appointed for the purpose of developing and implementing a comprehensive 2020 Census awareness campaign in partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau.
“We need to make sure every resident knows about the census and that they are counted. This committee will need to reach every corner of Dane County to ensure an accurate count,” stated District 24 Supervisor Tanya Buckingham.
The goals of the Dane County 2020 Census Complete Count Committee are to:
• ensure an accurate count of every resident,
• ensure an accurate count of most likely undercounted communities,
• achieve a high return of online, phone, and mailed Census surveys,
• make every resident aware of the Census, and
• make every resident aware that the information they provide for the Census is kept in complete confidence.
As the 2020 Census gets underway, plans that Dane County put into place to establish a Citizen Redistricting Commission will also start to unfold.
Throughout 2019, the Dane County Complete Count Committee will be put together with the redistricting commission put into place in 2021 following the 2020 Census data being released.
