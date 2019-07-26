After a hiatus, the Sun Prairie Lions Club returns with the Taste of Sun Prairie in a new location, with plenty of local restaurants, vendor booths, live music and kids activities from 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Angell Park.
Restaurants and vendors will be on hand until at least 5:30 p.m. while kids activities including a bouncy house, inflatable obstacle house, Doodle Bug the Clown, a fire truck, K-9 unit, midget car and the Stuff The Bus bus will be there until roughly 4 p.m.
Restaurant vendors already confirmed include: Kona Ice, Eddie’s Alehouse, Buck & Honey’s, the Nitty Gritty, Varsity, Daly’s, Glass Nickel, Beans ’n Cream, Salvatore’s, Meze Mediterranean Cuisine and Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse.
Vendors scheduled to be at The Taste include i9 Sports, Marcelino N Pilla, Matty’s Kettle Corn, CBD American Shaman-Sun Prairie, Harvest Chiropractic, Apple Wellness, Costco, The Oilerie, Club Pilates, No Limit Karate and Orange Theory Fitness.
Artists scheduled to perform during the day include two of Sun Prairie’s more well known bands — Crosstown Drive and Soggy Prairie, and a band that has performed in the area but not at The Taste before, The Playlist.
Crosstown Drive is a country duo from Sun Prairie prompted by Tony Arata (writer of Garth Brooks hits like “The Dance” and “The River”) to get their songs on a demo CD in March of 2015. In July 2016, the duo released its first demo CD of eight songs called “Test Drive.” Crosstown Drive has its first studio album titled “Get In The Car” which was released on Oct. 5, 2018.
The Sun Prairie duo performs first on the stage in the Angell Park shelter on the upper grounds, from 12 to 2:30 p.m.
Soggy Prairie, a group that’s been performing bluegrass since 2002, bring a high-energy attitude to new, traditional, and original Bluegrass tunes during their performance from 3-5:30 p.m. They’ve performed in a wide variety of places and festivals, from Wisconsin Farm Technology Days to Cows on the Concourse.
Most of the band members are Sun Prairie High School graduates, or have a connection to the Sun Prairie Area School District: Kodey Feiner on lead vocals and guitar, Jim Kvalheim on the mandolin who has been sharing harmonies with Kodey for over 15 years, newcomer Erin Barnard, a classically trained violist and former music teacher in the Sun Prairie Area School District, Kristin Kvalheim who performs three-finger Bluegrass banjo sound, and the bass player, an original band member, who “brings more energy than you’ve ever seen on an upright, and a deep bass voice to round out the band’s four-part harmony.”
The Playlist, a six-member band, recently celebrated 15 years of music making with a special performance in Brookfield, have several dates set for the summer months, including repeat venues due to their popularity at the Rooftop at Monona Terrace in Madison, at Boat Bash at Alcatraz Island on Castle Rock Lake, Milwaukee’s Summerfest, where the band has performed for 13 consecutive years, this year will be on the JoJo’s Martini Lounge Stage and two shows at the Wisconsin State Fair, including at the Bud Pavilion.
The Playlist, scheduled to play from 6 to 9:30 p.m., performs authentically live music (without sequencing or pre-recorded vocals). Their repertoire includes a wide variety of music, ranging from Toto’s Africa to Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk to Bon Jovi’s Livin’ On A Prayer to Wilson Phillips’ Hold On and Donna Summer’s Hot Stuff.
When the band first formed in 2004, they were known as Rabid Aardvarks. For a period, the group focused only on music from the 2000s, songs 5 years old or newer. Over time, the band evolved to appeal to a broader audience found at private events and festivals. In 2016, they renamed themselves as The Playlist, which better showcases the wide-ranging variety of music it performs today.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to Firemens Park in the Prairie (also known as the Dream Park) and Lions Camp Rosholt. While many Taste attendees are familiar with the former, they may not be as familiar with Lions Camp.
The camp occurred as a reaction to a comment made by a camper to a Lions member from Poysippi: “Blind kids can’t go to summer camp and stuff like that.” Lion Ray Hempel took the idea of camping for blind children to the Lions organization of the state of Wisconsin.
It took off from one man to a whole state of Lions Clubs finding a piece of property near Stevens Point and passing a resolution at their state convention to create the camp and the Wisconsin Lions Foundation to administer the camp. This year, the camp’s 59th year of existence, proves that the Lions Camp and the Wisconsin Lions Foundation continue to serve those in Wisconsin who need the help of Lions.
Learn more online at http://www.wisconsinlionscamp.com .
