The City of Sun Prairie is creating a task force on sustainability and is looking for residents to fill seats for the one-year term.
The task force has scheduled a first meeting on May 21, 2020 and will meet once a month to set the direction for the city’s sustainable policy and priorities on energy, energy reduction and green infrastructure (the date is subject to change based on updated restrictions related to COVID-19).
The task force is a precursor to a sustainability committee that will implement the priorities set by this task force to ensure sustainable investments for the future of Sun Prairie.
Residents and business owners with expertise and passion for sustainability in energy, energy reduction and green infrastructure are encouraged to apply.
Sustainability can take many forms from purchasing, to contracts, social equity, public policy and operations.
Several communities in the region have taken up their own sustainability efforts with similar task forces. Sun Prairie is already a member of a regional effort led by the City of Madison and is aiming to make a more localized plan for green efforts guided by community members.
The task force will be co-facilitated by Jeremy Cramer, Wastewater Treatment Director and Sarah Sauer, City Planner. The task force will be chaired by District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs. Cramer and Sauer both have experience in sustainability and Cramer has been key to sustainability efforts in other cities throughout Wisconsin.
This work is a continuation of the commitment set in motion through the city’s Comprehensive Plan.
In its Comprehensive Plan, the City of Sun Prairie committed to, “Reinforcing its commitment to the sustainability and resilience of our community. We will consistently consider the short-term and long-term impacts of our decisions on our economy, on the natural environment, and on the social vibrancy of our City. We seek outcomes that will enable future generations to enjoy the high quality of life that we enjoy here today.”
Sun Prairie residents interested in being a part of the task force should apply online at https://cityofsunprairie.com/getinvolved. Residents who would like to suggest others to be a part of the task force or have questions should email Jacobs at mjacobs@cityofsunprairie.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.