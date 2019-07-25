Tim Fosdick recently joined the Steve Pierick Agency of State Farm Insurance, located in Prairie Lakes.
Fosdick brings almost 20 years of sales and customer service experience to State Farm. He most recently worked at McFarland State Bank as the Senior Universal Banking Officer/Retail Lead in the Sun Prairie office. He led the day to day operations of the branch including overseeing and meeting branch and sales goals.
Fosdick has been working in the Sun Prairie community for the last five years and has built many strong relationships with his customers. He will be assisting customers with insurance needs as a licensed property and casualty producer.
To contact Fosdick, call 608-837-3783 or email tim@sunprairieinsurance.com
