Citing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the Sun Prairie Area School District has cancelled school through Sunday, April 5.
In a voice mail to area families, SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron said school has been cancelled through at least April 5.
Spring Break had been scheduled to take place March 23-29 in the district.
A press release issued Sunday, March 15 indicated Dane County school districts had received guidance from Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC) about the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
The release said individual school districts will be sending out more detailed information to their families and staff as soon as possible, "but collectively agreed to close schools immediately. We appreciate your understanding as we continue to navigate through this rapidly evolving situation."
In an email to parents Friday March 13, Saron raised the possibility that schools could be closed this week, saying "we are adjusting our plans accordingly," with the planned cancellation of classes on March 18. The new announcement extends school closure in Sun Prairie for three weeks from March 16-April 5.
The district previously cancelled all out-of-state travel and off-site field trips for the week of March 16-20.
The district also issued the following cautions:
Family preparedness
"As we maintain our readiness, we encourage families to do the same," Saron wrote in the March 13 email to parents. Some things you may need to consider in the event SPASD closes schools:
• Childcare arrangements;
• Retrieving prescription medicines from school that your child may need;
• Ask your child in grades 6-12 to bring assigned devices (Chromebook) home every night; and
• Prepare potential activities for your child while they are at home.
Spring break travel
"We know that many families might be traveling during our upcoming spring break," Saron wrote. "Guidance from local, state, and federal health departments continues to evolve and change as new cases are diagnosed around the country.
"At this time, the Wisconsin State Department of Health Services recommends that people who travel to places where there is community spread of COVID-19 (international and domestic locations) self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms for 14 days upon return," Saron added.
"It’s everyone’s responsibility to use common sense and exercise good judgment about travel. Please know that the district cannot make decisions for families about travel or self-quarantine," Saron added. "If you are concerned that you may have traveled or have travel plans to an area of community spread, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States map which includes an indication of whether a state has community transmission. Users can hover over each state or click the “+” symbol under the map to see a table that identifies whether a state is reporting sustained community transmission," Saron advised.
Individuals with questions should email covid@sunprairieschools.org .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.