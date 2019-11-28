Fire early Thanksgiving morning displaced residents at a Severson Drive apartment building, according to Fire Chief Chris Garrison.
The chief said at 3:52 a.m., Sun Prairie Fire, Police, and EMS units were dispatched to the 1200 Block of Severson Drive for the report of a structure fire in a 26-unit apartment complex.
Garrison said upon arrival, first-in fire crews and Sun Prairie Police encountered heavy smoke conditions on the first floor. Police units units worked rapidly to evacuate the first floor of the building and get those residents out.
The fire chief said due to smoke conditions, police reported they couldn’t move to the second floor. The first-in fire units made an aggressive attack to cut off the fire spread while second-in fire units evacuated the second floor where two residents were trapped in their apartments due to heavy smoke conditions.
Garrison said one resident had to be taken down by a ladder from a second floor balcony. Three second floor units required forcible entry to search the units where one of the resident was found and escorted out.
Due to cold weather conditions, police officers moved the occupants to temporary shelter at a neighboring building. The American Red Cross is on the scene working with residents that may be displaced.
Garrison said fire crews were able to control the fire quickly and contain the fire to the single unit although smoke made its way to both floors due to open doors and caused damage throughout the structure.
No residents or first responders were injured during the incident, according to Garrison.
"A five minute response and quick work from our police insured the safety of the residents and limited fire damage," Garrison said. "At least two apartments were inhabitable."
An investigation found a candle started the fire, the fire chief said. "There were no smoke detectors going off in the entire building to alert residents nor does this building have a sprinkler system," Garrison added.
Assistance through MABAS Division 115 was provided by Madison Fire, Cottage Grove Fire, Marshall Fire, Dane Fire, Columbus Fire, and De Forest Fire. The Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service provided Rehab and Medical Assistance.
"If there is a fire in your apartment, it is important to slow the fire and smoke spread by closing the doors behind you, so other people will have time to evacuate the building," Garrison advised.
The chief added that candles are safe products, but may become hazardous when used improperly or in an unsafe manner. Garrison said national fire safety agencies report that the bulk of candle fire incidents in the United States are due to consumer inattention to basic fire safety or to the misuse of candles.
