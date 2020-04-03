The April 7 Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary will be a historic one as officials rise to the challenge of voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s eight polling places have been condensed to one location—the Sun Prairie High School at 888 Grove St. —where people can vote inside, curb-side, or drop off their absentee ballots on Election Day.
Sun Prairie City Clerk Elena Hilby estimates an 80-90 percent voter turnout and the pandemic hasn’t slowed thing down.
“We are seeing a pretty big turnout, even with the stay-at-home order in place,” Hilby said on April 1. “We are getting over 70 people a day voting in person, which is heavy for us.”
The only concern has been absentee voting.
Hilby said the city received 8,689 absentee ballot requests and sent out all the ballots but has only received 3,200 back.
Hilby said the delay has been the United States Postal Service process that sends Sun Prairie mail to Madison and then Milwaukee before it comes back to Sun Prairie. She said the Sun Prairie Post Office is now flagging election voting mail so it will stay local.
The city has sent out second sets of absentee ballots with people still not getting them, Hilby said so ballots will continue to be sent out.
Hilby said once voters fill out their absentee ballot, they can drop it off at three city drop-box sites: City Hall, 300 E. Main St., the Westside Community Service Building, 2598 W. Main St., Sun Prairie Utilities, 125. W. Main St.
Absentee ballots can also be dropped off at the Sun Prairie High School, 888 Grove St. on election day only, April 7.
More than 70 Sun Prairie election workers are gearing up for April 7. Hilby said that should be enough to handle one polling place.
She emphasized that the city is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to keep election workers and voters safe during April 7 voting.
“We’ve are promoting curbside voting,” Hilby said, “People will be able to wait in their cars and election officials will get their ballot and bring it out to them.”
Voters are still welcome to come inside the Sun Prairie High School to vote.
There will be separation between voters, hand sanitizer, face masks, gloves and plexiglass dividers in place. Surfaces will be cleaned hourly. Sun Prairie Fire Department will assist with crowd control and keep social distancing guidelines in place.
“There will be almost no person-to-person contact,” Hilby said. “We are making it as safe as possible.”
The April 7 election will decide city alder seats and the presidential primary race.
With the COVID-19 emergency orders in place, the election has faced legal challenges calling for a postponement. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Conley said he did not feel the crisis is severe enough to stop the election, according to the Associated Press.
Hilby said the city is ready to for the April 7 election to move forward.
“Despite everything that is going on, the staff and volunteers at the city and clerks around the state have been working extremely hard to make sure that we are still facilitating everyone’s right to vote,” Hilby said, “ And it’s going to be a fair and transparent election.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.