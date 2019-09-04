The Sun Prairie Area School District and Bray Architects will be presenting an overview of the Ashley Field renovation and preliminary plans for the new high school during the Sept. 10 Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting.
Bray gave a quick overview to Sun Prairie School Board members in early August and had some renderings available during an open house in August, but this is the first public presentation to the commission.
No action is expected to be taken by the commission after the presentation.
Other items
• Park 151 items. City Planning Director Tim Semmann said a public hearing will be held on a request by Park 151, LLC for approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to establish a distribution center use in a vacant tenant space at 2840 Innovation Way.
In a related item, Park 151, LLC is also requesting approval to change the street name of a portion of “Capitol Drive” to “Innovation Way.” Both requests relate to lands located in the Park 151 Business Park.
• Daycare hearing. A public hearing will be held on a request by Family Support & Resource Center for approval of a CUP to construct a six-foot high fence within the front yard at 227 Prairie Clover Court. Semmann said a four-foot maximum fence is allowed, per Section 17.36.200.
• Church CUP. A public hearing will be held on a request by Schlueter Number 5, LLC for approval of a CUP to establish a church at 958-960 W. Main St.
• Swim school request. Semmann said a public meeting will be held on a request by Foss WI Swim School, LLC for approval of a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to allow a 10,000 sq. ft. swim school at 2670 S. Main St.
The meeting will be held in the second floor Council Chambers of the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main Street at 7 p.m.
More information on the commission agenda items can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Department at 608-825-1107.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.