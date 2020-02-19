Hello there, Sun Prairie! My name is Jenny Herman. After moving towards the big city and returning from teaching in New Zealand, it has been a great pleasure and privilege to begin my teaching career here back in Wisconsin.
Currently, I specialize in teaching the animal science courses at the high school. I can say without any reservation that I love this community. As a first year teacher, it can be daunting and fearful to step into a new home, new program, new students, and new everything. However, I have never felt so much instant love and support in my life.
The Dane County Agriculture Teachers, Wisconsin FFA, our staff, and the best co-teacher, Mr. Krist Kvalheim, have welcomed, supported, and fully embraced me. I have found great success with the brilliant, kind, and driven students here.
Most days, I am greeted with candy and baked goods from our students along with notes, kind words, and other surprises. We have a rule in my classroom that they should always laugh at some point in each class period which sometimes happens the entire time.
Each day, I am amazed at all my students accomplish, the depth behind their questions, their drive to learn and push further than I thought possible, and to truly touch my heart. I thank you for welcoming me into this community and I look forward to meeting everyone I possibly can and potentially bringing you in as an expert to connect with my students.
Thank you for providing me this opportunity and I look forward to Midwest Horse Fair, FFA Contests, FFA Leadership trips, and all that will come my way.
